Keyser voters to fill three council seats

KEYSER, W.Va. — Voters in the county seat of Mineral County will head to the poll for municipal elections July 28 after the date was postponed earlier this year.
Keyser’s election was originally scheduled to take place June 9. After the state primary election was rescheduled to that date due to the spread of COVID-19, City Administrator Amanda Brafford said during the council’s April meeting that they had moved their date accordingly.
Early voting got underway at City Hall on July 15, and will conclude Saturday. Wednesday morning, Brafford said 25 residents had voted early and no absentee ballots had been received.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the remaining weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. On Election Day, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
There are three seats open on the council, for which nine candidates are vying. Councilman Harry “Billy” Meek, who was appointed to fill the seat left vacant when Eric Murphy resigned abruptly from the body earlier this year, is running to retain his spot, as is Councilman Mike Ryan. The other candidates are Leigh “Wink” Dixon, Jim Hannas, Elwood Junkins, Sean Liller, James Lough, Kelly Metcalf and Curtis Perry.
Those elected will serve four-year terms.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.