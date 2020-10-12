OAKLAND — A West Virginia woman is awaiting trial on a drunken driving charge after a passenger fell from the vehicle she was operating Sunday on Hutton Road, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
The unidentified victim was taken to the Garrett Regional Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Deputies charged Karleigh Saige Smith, 18, of Keyser, with driving under the influence and related charges and cited her for underage possession of alcohol.
Three passengers of the vehicle were also cited for underage possession of alcohol, police said.
