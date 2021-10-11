CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia woman died Monday from injuries she suffered in a vehicle accident Friday in LaVale, according to Maryland State Police.
Lilia Arnold, of Keyser, was a passenger in a 2008 Kia Spectra that collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry, according to police. She died at UPMC Western Maryland.
Police said the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. when Georgia Woods of Cumberland, the driver of the Toyota, attempted to make a left turn from Winchester Road at the Country Club Mall entrance. She turned into the path of the Kia, which was driven by Gary Arnold and also occupied by David Arnold, both of Keyser. The front of the Kia struck the right side of the Toyota.
Woods was also taken to UPMC Western Maryland, police said.
