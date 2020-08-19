Keyser woman jailed without bond after bank hostage incident

KEYSER, W.Va. — A Keyser woman remained jailed without bond Tuesday, one day after she held five people hostage at the Chessie Federal Credit Union in Keyser.
It was 1:43 p.m. Monday when Mary Ann Crossland, 38, arrived at the bank by taxi and entered the building. Three tellers and two customers were also inside.
“The tellers indicated that Crossland came into the bank and told them to lock the doors,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Mineral County Magistrate Court. “She then said she was taking the bank hostage and that they needed to contact the FBI because she needed to take a polygraph.”
At one point during the more than two-hour standoff Monday, Crossland also requested a pizza and soda.
Crossland released the two customers and a state police emergency response team made entry into the building after she walked away from the shotgun and into another area of the building. The arrest was made without incident.
None of the hostages were injured.
Crossland, who was charged with five counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, was jailed at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta following teleconference arraignment by Magistrate Charles Gulbronson.
Crossland was convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Frederick County last February, according to the Mineral County court records. Maryland court records show she received a one-year jail term that was suspended for that felony conviction.
