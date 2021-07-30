ELKINS, W.Va. — A Keyser woman was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for methamphetamine distribution, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Samanth Jo Guinn, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in October 2019. She admitted to having more than 50 grams of the drug in January 2019 in Grant County, Bernard said.
The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
