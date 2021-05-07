CUMBERLAND — Joe Maphis, the country music guitarist from Cumberland, would be turning 100 on May 12.
To honor his life and legacy, a celebration will be held Aug. 7 at the 1812 Brewery where a specially-made bench with Maphis’ name engraved on it will be unveiled. Entertainers for the event will include Deke Dickerson of Los Angeles and Brian Lonbeck of Bakersfield, California.
Joe Maphis (1921-1986) grew up in Cumberland where he learned to play guitar, fiddle and banjo. He ultimately left the city and became a national performing artist and sought-after session musician, with his career taking him to Los Angeles and Nashville. His unique skill on stringed instruments ultimately earned him the nickname “King of the Strings.”
Chuck Dicken, station director for WFWM Frostburg, is a member of the committee organizing the Aug. 7 event. Committee members hope to raise awareness about the area’s musical heritage and hope to inspire young musicians.
“The fact that Joe went from playing in his first bands and making his first radio appearances in Cumberland to playing on the most popular country music radio and TV shows of the ‘50s and ‘60s, should serve as an inspiration to every person who picks up an instrument in Allegany County,” Dicken said.
Maphis’ widow, Rose Lee Maphis, 98, is expected to attend. Originally from Clear Spring, she sang and played guitar, performing alongside Joe Maphis throughout his career.
Also expected to attend is the Maphises’ daughter Lorrie and son Jody, a drummer and guitarist who has played with Earl Scruggs, Johnny Rodriguez, Johnny Cash, Gary Allan and Marty Stuart.
“This is quite an honor,” said Jody Maphis. “It’s hard to put in words how much it’s appreciated. It means so much to my mom. She always wanted to see something happen. We wished it could have been on his 100th birthday. But everybody has been through a lot with the pandemic. It’s pretty amazing.”
Maphis was born in Suffolk, Virginia. His father Robert landed a job in Cumberland and brought 7-year-old Joe and the rest of his family with him. It was in the bustling Queen City of the 1920s and ‘30s that young Maphis blossomed into a musical virtuoso playing with area musicians.
“There were certain people who stood out: Earl Scruggs, Merle Travis ... there were people like my dad and they took from all their influences around him,” Jody Maphis said. “Dad had family, uncles that played and the people there in Cumberland ... the Kerns family. He wanted to play on guitar what Ivan Kerns played on fiddle. They would sit around on porches and play. No one was around to tell them if they were doing it wrong. But that made them unique.”
During the 1950s and 1960s, Maphis performed regularly on television with many of the country stars of the day, including George Jones, Hank Thompson, Patsy Cline, Buck Owens and Johnny Cash.
The Maphises became such close friends with Johnny and June Carter Cash that Joe was buried in the Cash family plot in Nashville following his death from lung cancer.
“I’m always staggered by how much Joe accomplished in his career,” said Dicken. “Joe played or recorded with every major country music artist from the late ‘40s through to the ‘70s. The list is a mile long ... It’s great to see him receive the recognition in his hometown.”
WFWM will air a four-hour radio special about Maphis on May 12 beginning at 8 p.m. that will include his music and the music of other artists with whom he recorded. The program will also include interviews with Joe and Rose Maphis.
The August event will run from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
