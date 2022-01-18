CUMBERLAND — While there has been some progress, members of a virtual panel hosted by the Allegany County NAACP said during a Monday night event that many of the shortcomings Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reflected on in one of his most famous writings remain intact nearly 60 years later.
Panelists discussed King’s April 1963 “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” written a few days after the civil rights leader was arrested for holding marches and sit-ins in Birmingham, Alabama, in defiance of a court order, and how the letter’s themes remain applicable today.
King’s letter was penned as a response to another written by “eight different clergymen basically telling him that he should have waited for the new mayor at the time to make change, and not have done anything, and should not have protested in general,” Allegany County NAACP Vice President Ian Robinson said.
In the letter, Robinson said, King responds by addressing topics ranging from his disappointment with the church and white moderates to just and unjust laws.
Robinson, who moderated the panel, first asked the participants for their thoughts on how more people were arrested for their participation in King’s 1963 Birmingham campaign than for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
King “had done everything right,” Brownsville Project founder Clory Jackson said, including filing for a parade permit, which Birmingham city leaders “purposefully blocked.” That led King to have to decide whether to obey or ignore the decision and proceed in an act of civil disobedience, Jackson said.
Washington County NAACP Vice President Fred Chavis said the difference illustrates that there are “two Americas,” in that Black Americans are frequently punished harshly for infractions for which white citizens receive little to no consequences.
“You begin to realize that this really isn’t about necessarily whether what we’re doing is nonviolent or not,” Chavis said. “It’s more so that we’re using our voice, and that seems to bring up an issue in this country. Whereas with the insurrection, you have people that were allowed to do what they did, going into the Capitol and everything, and there was really no consequences.”
The white moderates King spoke of, said Allegany NAACP President Tifani Fisher, “were able to live in this fairy tale world where so much work had been done.”
“If they could find themselves in a space where they gave us holidays and Black History Month, and introduce Kwanzaa, and allow for us to pretend like we were no longer living in two separate Americas, then we would become complacent, and unfortunately I feel like that has happened,” Fisher said.
The Jan. 6 insurrection, said Fisher, was “an act of entitlement.”
“(Black Americans) don’t protest that way, because we understand that protesting non-violently and simply walking and exercising our rights can lead us to jail cells and terms where we still see brothers and sisters ... getting out of jail in my lifetime for protesting for civil rights in the ‘60s. We understand that there is more than just a possible night stay in jail, or a ticket or a fine. So, when I compare where we were then versus where we are now, I almost feel like we have moved backwards.”
“We’ve not really made the progress, and it’s necessary for us to see one America, to see that everyone has the same rights,” Jackson said.
Support from white allies in matters of racial equity has decreased following the election of President Joe Biden, Chavis said.
“This isn’t a half measure that we’re looking for, and I think that when it comes to white moderates, they look more for comfort, more toward trying to please everybody, both sides, and that creates an issue for what we’re actually trying to fight for,” Chavis said. “True liberation doesn’t come with an olive branch or midway gesture. It comes with us going all out organizing, and making sure that we’re standing strong and we have allies that are supporting us, that are using their voices, that do recognize their privilege and are able to get into places that we cannot to achieve what we’re trying to achieve.”
Part of King’s letter referencing the necessity of staying the moral course struck him, said Rev. Les McIntosh of Impact Ministries in Hagerstown. Compromising on issues of one’s morals can lead to complacency, he said, creating many of the issues seen today.
“It goes back to not allowing our conscience to be eased, because I always believed that when we have the capacity to be consistent, that consistency will create longevity,” McIntosh said. “That longevity will sooner or later create real productivity and prosperity, and that prosperity is going to help the posterity of the next generation.”
