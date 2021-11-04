CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Kingwood woman was sentenced Wednesday to 100 months of incarceration for her role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin drug distribution operation, according to U.S. Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld II.
Tiffany Groves, 43, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The crime took place in April 2020 in Monongalia County.
