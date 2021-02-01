OAKLAND — A Kitzmiller man was arrested Friday following his arrest for allegedly driving away from a Garrett County Sheriff's Office deputy during a traffic stop on Kitzmiller Road.
Charles Raymond Housley, 47, was apprehended after he stopped his vehicle on Vindex Road and allegedly attempted to run from deputies, police said.
Police said a quantity of suboxone and a methamphetamine smoking device were seized during a search Housley's vehicle.
In addition to drug charges, Housley was charged fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, negligent driving, driving uninsured and various other traffic offenses.
Housley was released from the Garrett County Detention Center on Monday after posting a $2,500 bond, according to court records.
