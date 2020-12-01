OAKLAND — A Kitzmiller woman was granted pretrial release after posting bond on charges stemming from a disturbance call Friday on State Street in Kitzmiller, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
The arrest of Kimberly June Moon, 50, led to seizure of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, police said. She was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
She posted $2,500 bond set by a court commissioner.
