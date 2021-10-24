CUMBERLAND — Chuck Koelker has been chosen as the parade marshal for the annual South Cumberland Business and Civic Association Marsha L. Thomas Memorial Halloween Parade.
Koelker is a lifelong Cumberland native. He graduated from Bishop Walsh High School in 1977 and attended Allegany Community College.
Koelker worked for Caporale’s Bakery from 1980-1984. In April 1984, he started work with the Cumberland Fire Department where he held the position of equipment operator. He retired in July 2021 with 37 years of service.
Koelker's wife Kathy became involved with Toys for Happiness and enlisted her husband to help during the Christmas season of 1988. He held the position of secretary for two years and was elected president of the organization in 2003, a position he still holds.
Koelker is president of the Board of Directors of the Western Maryland Food Bank and also serves as president of the Board of Directors of Potomac Federal Credit Union.
The Koelkers have one daughter, Courtney Koelker, and a grandson, Kane Koelker.
The Halloween parade will be held on Wednesday at 7 pm.
