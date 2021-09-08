“We ain’t got many, but we’ll get everything out of them we can get.” — Phil Carr
I can’t remember what game I was at, or whoever said it — whether it be a coach or a parent or a school official — but someone told me recently, “That Phil Carr is the best coach in the state. In any sport.”
Now, I don’t have an answer to who is, indeed, the best coach in the state, or even the best coach in our area. Plenty of them have a good shot at that.
However, as I sat in the press box last Friday night at Greenway Avenue Stadium, I couldn’t help but wonder how on earth Phil Carr was getting that type of output from his team with so few helmets on the sideline.
After trailing 17-0 at halftime, many at Greenway probably expected the 22-man Huskies to be gassed coming out of the locker room and, with Fort Hill receiving the second-half kickoff, the 35-point rule would be in effect in due time.
Quite the opposite happened.
“It could’ve got away,” Carr said after the game. “That’s good coaching by my assistant coaches, keeping the kids positive. Just keep working, that’s our motto. Just keep working, keep playing. I’m really proud of them.
“I told them I didn’t know what we were going to have. We have a lot of inexperienced guys because some got moved to varsity and only played two games. ... We knew Jamison (Warnick) and (Chance) Ritchey had played full seasons at varsity, but nobody else really had. I don’t like to lose, but I’m OK with the way we played.”
Coming out of halftime, Ethan Sebold stopped a Fort Hill drive dead in its tracks on third-and-7 when he picked off a pass near the red zone and returned it to the Fort Hill 22-yard-line for his second interception of the night.
Short-yardage gains on the first three Northern offensive plays resulted in a fourth-and-3 from the 15, where Warnick lined up at QB out of the Wildcat. Warnick rolled right in a play that appeared to run out of time, before finding Austin Ravenscroft alone shy of the goal line for a 14-yard gain.
Warnick plunged into the end zone on the next play, and Northern was suddenly down 10 with just over 17 minutes to play.
Neither team scored from there, as Fort Hill won 17-7.
The Huskies may have been losers on the scoreboard. Northern had six total first downs to Fort Hill’s 18, in addition to less than half (141 yards) of the Sentinels’ 371 yards of total offense. For good measure, three of the Huskies’ drives ended with an interception, including one on first-and-goal from the 9-yard-line with under a minute to go in the first half.
But they made a talented Fort Hill squad earn every yard of that victory.
I was blown away, and I couldn’t help but remember that mysterious quote about Carr, who has over 500 wins across 32 seasons coaching baseball and football. He won his 100th game as football coach in 2016 and his 400th win as baseball coach this past spring.
Many schools in the area this year are facing a problem Carr has faced nearly every season this turn of the century: Difficulty getting numbers for football.
Across the Potomac, Moorefield had 39 players on its roster in the Times-News preview, and Frankfort had 38. Allegany and Mountain Ridge, like Northern, were below 30 at 21 and 27, respectively. The Huskies’ cross-county rival, Southern, has 39 listed on its roster. Even Fort Hill only has 34 on the varsity roster.
Due to COVID and a variety of other reasons, the playing field has been leveled in the numbers department, and Carr’s young men hardly looked tired when the final whistle sounded.
“I was proud of our conditioning,” said Carr. “We didn’t have a kid cramp up until three or four minutes to go there. ... I told them ‘What we do pays off. You’ve got to believe in what we’re doing. If we can play anything like we just did, we’ll be 1-1 next week.’”
The Huskies travel to Uniontown, Pennsylvania, on Friday to take on Albert Gallatin, who in recent history has taken on local teams such as Allegany and Hampshire.
But even preparing for teams like Fort Hill and Albert Gallatin comes at a cost for Carr.
“We’ve got to stay healthy,” he said. “We had more kids tonight that were eligible, but we won’t next week because they’re going to play JV on Wednesday and we’re not allowed to double up in a week. You’ll take probably five of those kids of the 22 we had dressed, so we’ll be at about 17 next week — that’s if we make it through a week of practice healthy. And that doesn’t help our tackling.
“When you can’t tackle a lot in practice, it kind of shows. ... We’ve got to be careful at practice. You can’t tackle a lot. We can’t beat them up — we’ve got to save our beating for Friday night. Either give it or take it, whichever. That makes it tough.”
Regardless of whether Carr has 17 players or 22 players or 50 players dressing up for him on any given Friday night, the expectation is always the same.
“We ain’t got many, but we’ll get everything out of them we can get,” Carr said last Friday. “If we don’t, I’ll be pretty pissed off. And they gave me all they had, that’s all I ever ask. Win or lose, that’s all I’ve asked for 32 years — just give me all you got.”
