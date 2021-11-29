KYLE BENNETT

It was always going to be these two, wasn’t it?
Coming into the season, there was a pretty strong sense that at least one of Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge would be playing in Annapolis for the state title, and still a good possibility of both of them meeting should someone stop Dunbar along the way.
But once the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced the switch to a six-class system for the 2021 season — with Dunbar moving up to Class 2A/1A — the Sentinels and Miners meeting at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium was essentially a formality. Crossing the t’s, dotting the i’s.
This time next week, Western Maryland is going to have yet another Class 1A football state champion.
Whether it’s Fort Hill with its sixth — plus one in 3A and another in 2A — or Mountain Ridge with its first, that remains to be seen.
For quite a while, I was pretty firmly in the court of “Why are two schools separated by 10 miles going to travel over 150 miles to play a football game?” That has since changed, for a number of reasons.
Both head coaches were quick to dispel any rumors on Sunday of the game being played here in Western Maryland next weekend.
“No, there was never any talk about that,” said Miners head coach Ryan Patterson. “I know there were rumors floating around, but I think that was just scuttlebutt. I think that was just people’s wishful thinking.” Sentinel head coach Zack Alkire concurred, saying he hadn’t heard any talk in an official capacity about the game being played locally.
As far as a host site, it’s a lot more difficult to play it locally than one might think.
Greenway? I can’t imagine Mountain Ridge wants to listen to that horn for another 48 minutes.
Miner Stadium? It was a snowglobe last Friday, so we’re almost surely looking at temperatures much lower than Greenway, and there’s always a possibility of snow, even if Accuweather says there’s not.
Frostburg State? While it may be a “neutral” site, it’s still much closer to Mountain Ridge than it is to Fort Hill.
Northern or Southern High? Ahh, right. We’re trying to play in better weather.
What about Mike Callas Stadium in Hagerstown? At that point, both teams might as well travel the extra hour-and-a-half and just play it in Annapolis.
“I don’t think they’d want to come to Frostburg, and I know we wouldn’t want to go to Greenway or anywhere else,” Patterson said.
I think the best reasoning for anyone still questioning why the game isn’t being played locally came last week from Times-News Sports Editor Jeff Landes, who likened it all to the Super Bowl.
With the new playoff format where two teams from the same region can now meet in the state championship game, there is a bit of an NFL playoff feel to it, where teams throughout the season can play for home-field advantage up to the championship game.
While the state title game is the main course of this weekend’s dinner, it’s not the only thing these student-athletes have going on. There’s all the stuff surrounding it, the pep rallies, the send-offs, the travel to the state capital and playing in a college stadium.
“I think it’s an honor to play in a college stadium,” Patterson said. “We’re very much looking forward to playing at Navy.”
For some, this will be the first time they’ve ever been to Annapolis. For many, this will be the only chance they get to play in a Division I stadium.
“Our plan is to travel down Friday night and make it more of an event,” said Alkire. “We’ll do some team-building events when we get down there, then stay overnight in a hotel. We’ll get up in the morning, eat breakfast, do a walkthrough at one of the local high schools, eat lunch, then go to the stadium and play the game. It’s a really big deal for the kids. Obviously winning the state championship is the No. 1 goal and what everyone wants to do, but the kids work really hard to not just get to the game but to have these events. I think it’s important that we continue to do these things. Especially with being in a poverty-stricken area, some of these kids never get the opportunity to travel outside of Cumberland.”
All the hubbub in the local sports scene, specifically on this side of the Potomac River, over the past umpteen months has been about how much has been taken away from these students. Entire athletic seasons. In-person learning. High school dances.
This is what they’ve played for. Let’s not take something else from them.
