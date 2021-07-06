BURLINGTON, W.Va. — The folks who worked together to assemble a recently-debuted living memorial to honor deceased West Virginians who served in the U.S. military hope that it provides visitors with a quiet spot for reflection.
The monument in Larenim Park was the site of a ceremony when it was premiered to the public in June. It consists of 55 apple trees, one for each West Virginia county.
Shirley White, past president of West Virginia Gold Star Mothers, said in a recent interview that the group worked with Mineral County tourism and parks and recreation officials to set up the monument. Work began in 2019, but delays caused by the pandemic led to the dedication not being held until last month.
White said the military members who are honored there did not all lose their lives while deployed; some died by suicide as well.
“Number one, we want our children remembered,” said White, who has lost two sons who served in the military in 2005 and 2008. “We thought that this would be a way to not just honor our children, but to give back to the community.”
The memorial is the third that the group has dedicated in the state. Mineral County is represented among the rows of trees by a Golden Delicious sapling.
County parks and recreation director Kevin Simon said there are seven types of apple trees present.
When he learned of the opportunity to set up the memorial in Mineral County, Simon said he was immediately on board.
“There are a lot of military veterans in my family. I’m very pro-military,” said Simon, a veteran of the Marines. “For the mothers who have a child who made the ultimate sacrifice, I thought this would be a good way to honor them, and a good thing to do for our community.”
Larenim Park was selected, Simon said, with the original intention of placing the memorial in the park’s arboretum. However, it was ultimately decided the memorial should be more visible for those passing by on Patterson Creek Road.
Thus, Simon spent three months working to clear by hand the site where the rows of trees now sit, pulling up existing trees and otherwise making space. It was a “labor of love,” Simon said, and one he considers well worth it.
Apple trees, Simon said, were selected because of the site’s close proximity to Burlington and the annual fall Apple Harvest Festival.
“We’re hoping that eventually when they start producing, we can tie them in with the festival, tying the community and county together,” he said.
Ashley Centofonti, executive director of the county Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the memorial invites visitors to pause for quiet reflection in honor of those who’ve served.
“These women do this as a way to keep their children’s memory alive,” Centofonti said. “But they also want to give back to the community, because we all know someone who has served in the military. We also probably all know someone who’s lost their life because of their service in the military. So, this is something that touches all of us in one way or another.”
