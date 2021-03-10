LONACONING — The Allegany/Garrett Counties Fire and Rescue Ladies Auxiliary will meet March 14 at 2 p.m. at a new location, the Good Will Fire Hall in Lonaconing.
Gifts are wind chimes, spring items, candles and gifts from the November meeting.
Harry Edward Duckworth, 78, of Keyser, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Stonerise Keyser. In respecting Harry's wishes, he will be cremated. No public viewing or funeral services. Condolences may be left at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
BURLINGTON, W.Va. — Alfred E. Harris, 84, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Visitation Markwood Funeral Home Thursday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services funeral home Friday, 11 a.m. Interment Liller-Harris Cemetery. Condolences: ww.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
