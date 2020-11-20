CUMBERLAND — The Mountainview Landfill in Vale Summit has reached its limit for accepting refuse and will officially close in March of 2022, according to county officials.
Paul Kahl, director of public works, gave an update on the landfill and alternate plans moving forward at Thursday’s regular meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
Kahl said arrangements have been made due to the impending closure of the landfill along Route 36 east of Frostburg. All refuse, after the closure, will be processed at the Solid Waste Transfer Station on Hazmat Drive in Cresaptown adjacent to the North Branch Correctional Institution.
In addition, the county has reached an agreement where smaller refuse drops, typically 10 bags or less, will still be processed at the Vale Summit site following the landfill’s closure.
Kahl said the arrangements for solid waste processing were also impacted by a merger that took place between Waste Management, Inc. and Advanced Disposal, Inc., which has been operating the transfer station in Cresaptown. AD has now become part of Waste Management. WM has also acquired the Mostoller Landfill in Somerset, Pennsylvania, where refuse from the transfer station will be sent.
As part of the new agreement with the county, Waste Management will transfer the Mountainview Landfill operation to Green For Life Environmental, Inc., which will operate the landfill until it closes in 2022.
“Waste Management will transfer that landfill to Green For Life until it runs out of capacity in early 2022,” said Kahl. “At that point in time, it will kick off an agreement that the waste for Allegany County will go to the transfer station behind the state prison.
“We have ties in that agreement that sets the tipping fees until 2035. So we are protected; the rates will remain the same. The price will only go up based on the consumer price index which is identical to what we have now.”
The county commissioners voted unanimously to approve the new arrangements.
“It’s nice we have a transition period,” said Kahl. “When the landfill closes, the convenient site at Georges Creek on Route 36 will stay there. When the landfill is closed we still have rights to the site and people can go there and dump their trash.
“The public will also be able to go to the transfer station with their pickup truck, et cetera. The transfer station at this point in time is not open (to the public), only to commercial haulers. But under the new agreement, it will be open to the public with use by truck or car ... whatever you might have loaded with debris. We feel good about these agreements.”
The landfill opened in Vale Summit in 1990. Kahl said the transfer station has the capacity to handle the volume of refuse processed at Vale Summit.
“The transfer station has a permit for 90,000 tons per year,” he said. “They will look to expand that if they need to. Right now the county generates about 70,000 tons to 80,000 tons per year so they will have the capacity.”
Kahl said the agreement will be in place until 2035.
“2035 is a long way away. If we decide we want another alternative after 2035 we may look at other alternatives,” said Kahl. “It gives us time to plan and look at things. We want a plan beyond 2035. But, this gives us breathing room.”
