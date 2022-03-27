BURLINGTON, W.Va. — After standing for nearly 40 years, the outdoor amphitheater at Larenim Park was torn down last week.
County Administrator Luke McKenzie announced the structure's demolition during the county commission's Tuesday meeting. By the time the meeting began, McKenzie told the commissioners, the amphitheater had been razed and crews were working to clean up what was left.
The poor physical condition of the amphitheater, built in 1984, reportedly included rotting floor boards and joists, making the structure unsound and unsafe.
The amphitheater's demolition comes as part of the county's efforts to renew Larenim Park. Last year, a living memorial consisting of apple trees in honor of West Virginia's fallen military members was installed and dedicated at the park, and the county got a $25,000 grant for new playground equipment.
New split-rail fencing has recently been installed, McKenzie said, and county crews cleared heavy brush from the front of the park as well.
"The park is actually looking really sharp," McKenzie said.
The county is also considering what to do with an aging brick house on park grounds.
"The entire foundation of that house and the bricks are cracking," McKenzie said. "For the entire bottom, there's almost no border left. That house is not in good shape."
While they plan to rebuild the amphitheater, county officials haven't received funds to do it. In December last year, the commission learned that its reconstruction may prove more expensive than expected.
The commission plans to approach the reconstruction in phases. Commission President Dr. Richard "Doc" Lechliter said that the initial focus will likely be on rebuilding the stage and adding electricity.
"We don't have the money to rebuild the whole thing at once," Lechliter said. "It's our hope that some grants we applied for will come through, and we'll be able to do the stage area first so that we can at least have some music-type activities."
