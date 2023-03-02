CUMBERLAND, Md. — Bishop Walsh High School was opened in 1966 to bring together the students from Catholic Girls Central, Ursuline Academy, St. Peter’s High School, St. Mary’s High School and LaSalle High School. Even though they have been closed since that year, alumni of the five schools come together periodically for reunions.
Last May, the classes of 1952 united for their 70th, and last, reunion. Carl A. Winfield, an alumnus of LaSalle, wrote to the Times-News about the reunion, and a unique agreement made by his class. It is, in a sense, a tontine.
A tontine is an investment strategy that seems to be coming back into favor in the 21st century. A true tontine requires a group of investors to put money into a group fund. As investors pass away, their money in the fund remains, until the last survivor lays claim to it all. The LaSalle tontine, however, does not involve money.
In 1952 in honor of their graduation, Winfield and other seniors purchased a canister of Seagram’s VO. Perhaps to ensure they’d keep in touch, the class decreed that the bottle was to be kept unopened until only two graduates from the class remained.
For 70 years the canister was kept by alumni, passing from hand to hand; but by the 70th reunion, only six alumni remained. Instead of continuing to pass it along, the class chose the 1812 Brewery, not only to be the site of the reunion but to be the keeper of the canister. At the reunion the canister was handed over to Cory McCagh, owner and manager of the brewery, to be kept until the last two alumni come to claim it. McCagh said that it is being kept in “a place of honor” awaiting that day.
Interestingly, the 1812 Brewery, which is a farm brewery, accepted the responsibility for the 76-year-old blended whiskey because of its connection to the original owners of the farm. The original farm was Fagans’ Farm, and, according to McCagh, it began as a dairy farm, but was also widely known for its strawberries. To honor that history, the brewery created both a milk stout and a strawberry wheat beer.
1812 Brewery, which is one of few breweries in the U.S. that grows its own hops, has been in operation since 2017, though the farm has been owned by the McCagh family since 2009. It was purchased from Richard Fagan, who had bought it from his parents in 1961. Richard was a member of the LaSalle class of 1952, and he recommended the site for the reunion.
Fagan died in February. Winfield, now one of the remaining five alumni, hopes to be one of the two to open the canister. If he is, he says that he and his fellow student will make their toasts to Richard and the rest of the class of 1952, then “spread it around to everyone at the brewery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.