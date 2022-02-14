CUMBERLAND — The groundbreaking for the Baltimore Street renovation project may be held as soon as November, CEDC Executive Director Matt Miller said Thursday.
Speaking to the Downtown Development Commission, Miller said he learned from city engineer Bobby Smith that further plan estimates had been submitted to the Maryland Department of Transportation "for what we hope will be their final review." Miller said he anticipates about six weeks for a response from the state, and then the plans will need to be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration.
The renovation project includes upgrading underground utility lines and reinstalling Baltimore Street through the mall.
In November 2021, Miller said work on the $9.7 million project was expected to begin in late spring or early summer of this year, but noted the state and federal review process may delay the process.
After the reviews are complete, Miller said the bidding period would likely be for two to three months. Miller said Smith intends to push for the November groundbreaking, which Miller said he considered "fairly aggressive." If that doesn't work out, said Miller, the launch will be pushed to the spring of 2023.
"He said given the way things have been expedited to this point, it's fair to say that it could very well start in November," Miller said. "It's really going to come down to the bid process itself."
Supply chain issues may also present a sticking point.
"That's an ever-evolving situation," Miller said. "From what our engineering department is saying, it shouldn't affect us too bad, but it's hard to say. Things are changing monthly, really, in terms of what is in short supply and what is not, what cost is increasing and what is not. We're going to have to cross that bridge when we get to that area, but that's going to rely heavily on the contractors."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.