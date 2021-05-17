LAVALE — A Frostburg man was arrested on drug charges after he attempted to throw suspected crack cocaine into a creek Sunday outside a LaVale Plaza business, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested Ayotunde Adedipe, 27, after he allegedly ran from the scene and allegedly threw crack cocaine into Braddock Run. He left two children, ages 1 and 3, in a vehicle when he fled, police said.
Adedipe was charged with destruction of evidence and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and related charges before he was jailed to await a court appearance.
Police were called to the location after an employee of the business reportedly found a change purse that contained suspected drugs.
A Frostburg woman, Shawna Hamlette, 29, who was allegedly involved in the incident, was arrested and taken from the scene for treatment of a medical condition, police said.
Police said Hamlette allegedly bit an off-duty sheriff's deputy who was assisting at the scene.
As part of the investigation, police served an arrest warrant on Shawn Steven Hamlette, 23, of Cumberland at a Frostburg hotel charging him with multiple offenses, including felony drug distribution charges. He was also taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued by Carroll County for an alleged driving violation.
