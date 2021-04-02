LAVALE — A LaVale family was left homeless by an accidental fire late Thursday that they discovered upon returning home, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The 9:32 p.m. fire at the William Rumgay residence was caused by unattended food left on a kitchen stove, investigators said.
Two dogs were rescued from the single-story dwelling located at 6 Walker Road near the Country Club Mall, investigators said.
The property loss was estimated at $130,000.
LaVale Volunteer Fire Department directed the fire operation that involved 50 firefighters from LaVale and other nearby departments. It took 25 minutes for volunteers to control the blaze.
The family was provided emergency assistance by the American Red Cross.
