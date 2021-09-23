LAVALE — A fire Wednesday evening that was discovered in a storage area of Wendy's Restaurant has temporarily closed the business located at 1224 National Highway, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
No injuries were reported in the 6:40 p.m. incident when first-arriving firefighters found the structure filled with smoke. An employee of the business was checked at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation, officials said.
Investigators said damage to the building and contents was estimated at $10,000.
LaVale Volunteer Fire Department directed the fire operation with assistance of numerous volunteer fire companies from Allegany and Mineral counties. Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and the LaVale Volunteer Rescue Squad also responded to the scene in addition to about 50 firefighters.
Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the fire marshal's office at 301-766-3888.
