CUMBERLAND — No injuries were reported in a rear porch fire at a LaVale residence late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The cause and origin of the 4 p.m. fire at the Tammy Sprigg property at 533 B Street remains under investigation by state fire investigators.
LaVale Volunteer Fire Department quickly controlled the fire that caused an estimated $12,000 loss to the structure and contents.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Western Region Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 301-766-3888.
