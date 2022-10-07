LAVALE — Two people were injured Thursday evening when fire significantly damaged a garage in LaVale.
The 5 p.m. fire at 1206 Vocke Road caused more than $250,000 damage and started underneath a vehicle when hot metal ignited flammable liquid inside the three-bay, block garage, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said via news release Friday. Three vehicles inside the garage were destroyed.
The garage is owned by Eric Broadwater.
Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries — one had minor burns, the other smoke inhalation, fire investigators said. They were taken to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland.
More than 50 volunteer firefighters needed about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
