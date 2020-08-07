LaVale man charged in parking lot assault complaint

CUMBERLAND — A LaVale man has been charged in an incident in which another man said he was assaulted in an altercation over a parking spot, according to Cumberland Police.
Charges of assault and disorderly conduct were filed against Michael Wayne Harper Jr., 28, in a criminal summons stemming from the July 6 complaint. The alleged incident reportedly took place at a Greene Street business parking lot when the victim said he was struck in the face with a closed fist, according to police.
Harper Jr. is awaiting trial in district court.
