OAKLAND — Investigation of an alleged rape in Swanton resulted in the arrest of a LaVale man Sunday, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
James Walter Booth IV, 31, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment and theft.
Following a bond hearing and bail review, Booth remained jailed without bond Tuesday at the Garrett County Detention Center. A preliminary or show-cause hearing is scheduled Sept. 8 in district court.
The warrant was issued following an investigation at a Swanton residence on Lower White Oak Road by sheriff's office patrol deputies and detectives, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.