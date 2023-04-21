LAVALE— The LaVale Civic Improvement Association has announced that Let's Beautify LaVale Day will be celebrated on Earth Day, April 22.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. in the LaVale United Methodist Church parking lot with push brooms, shovels and leaf blowers to help clean the grit and gravel off the sidewalks along National Highway. Businesses are encouraged to clean their sidewalks in advance. Safety vests, safety glasses, trash bags and water will be available for volunteers. Masks are recommended to protect from dust. The rain date will be April 29. For more information, call 301-697-1141.
The LaVale Civic Improvement Association, in conjunction with the Braddock Run Watershed Association, will meet April 24 at 6:30 p.m. in Room B of the LaVale Library. Ed Stanley, the Allegany County code enforcement officer, will speak about the duties of The Office of Code Compliance and the types of code violations investigated. For more information, visit www.lavale.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.