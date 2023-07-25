CUMBERLAND — A LaVale woman is awaiting trial in circuit court after she was indicted by an Allegany County grand jury last week on a drug distribution charge and related offenses, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Makayla Elaine Bunbasi, 27, was arrested Monday on a bench warrant issued by the circuit court after she was indicted July 19 on a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana).
Bunbasi was released from custody Monday after posting a pre-trial bond of $10,000, pending her next hearing in circuit court.
Court documents show the indictment stemmed from an alleged offense that occurred in the county on July 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.