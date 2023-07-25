city police lights

CUMBERLAND — A LaVale woman is awaiting trial in circuit court after she was indicted by an Allegany County grand jury last week on a drug distribution charge and related offenses, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Makayla Elaine Bunbasi, 27, was arrested Monday on a bench warrant issued by the circuit court after she was indicted July 19 on a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana).

Bunbasi was released from custody Monday after posting a pre-trial bond of $10,000, pending her next hearing in circuit court.

Court documents show the indictment stemmed from an alleged offense that occurred in the county on July 6.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you