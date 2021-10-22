CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany County Board of Commissioners President Jake Shade sharply criticized Thursday an effort underway by members of the Western Maryland legislative delegation to pursue annexation of Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties into West Virginia.
Sen. George Edwards, Dels. Mike McKay and Wendell Beitzel traveled to Charleston, West Virginia, in September to explore the possibility with lawmakers. After receiving a favorable response, they drafted a letter dated Oct. 14 requesting that Allegany and Garrett counties become “constituent counties of West Virginia” and sent it to West Virginia Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair.
The letter was signed by Edwards, Beitzel, McKay and Del. Jason Buckel, all Republicans.
Shade said that county and other local government officials were unaware of the visit and subsequent letter.
“This is an effort to leave the state of Maryland ... an attempt to secede to join West Virginia,” said Shade during a meeting of the commissioners.
“It would be one thing if we weren’t still in the middle of a pandemic. ... trying to keep schools open and to have this distraction ... something that isn’t going to happen because it has to pass the United States Congress. I question why, and who, thought this was a good idea?
“Doing these things, sending letters ... It is a waste of time when we have enough things to deal with. It is ridiculous and a disgrace to every taxpayer,” Shade said.
“When you go to Annapolis and try to ask for things ... are they going to give it to someone who doesn’t want to be in Maryland? There are things locals should be involved in ... and we’re doing some vanity project to try to join the state of West Virginia? You want our teachers to take a $20,000 pay cut tomorrow? It makes us look dumb, and it makes us look stupid and it is embarrassing.”
Washington County officials also included a letter to the West Virginia Legislature requesting the annexation process move forward.
Gary Howell, a Republican who represents Mineral County in the House of Delegates and serves as speaker pro tempore, said he will pursue the request.
“Our legislature is extremely honored that these three counties want to join our state,” Howell said. “We take the request extremely seriously. They reached out to us. We have informed our governor and he is very receptive. I look at it like this, if Annapolis has nothing to fear, they will let the people in those three counties have their vote. We think they fit in very well with West Virginia.”
Howell suggested the leadership from both states meet at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport to discuss the matter. He said a check would probably be written to Maryland for an estimated $1.5 billion for the move. “That builds the new Bay Bridge they want. There are no strings attached to it,” he said.
Shade, who is running for the Maryland Senate, singled out his opponent in the race, McKay.
“For you to go to West Virginia and try to do this ... if you don’t want to do the job in Maryland, move, go to West Virginia,” said Shade. “It’s right across the river. You can run for office there. I was born here and I want this place to succeed more than anything.”
“I’ve had many constituents upset that we don’t align ourselves in Annapolis,” McKay said. “Let’s start a conversation. List the pros and cons and what is the process and especially what is the will of the people.”
McKay was asked if he feared backlash.
“There is always a chance someone will be upset, but at the end of the day we need to have adult conversations. We may decide it is better to stay in Maryland. But I certainly respect the people across the Potomac (River in West Virginia) to have a sit-down conversation to look at it. West Virginia may not even want us. We wouldn’t know until we sent a letter saying let’s have a conversation.
“It is nothing about people who are holding offices now (in Maryland). It’s talking about boundaries that were set 200-plus years ago ... and communities have changed and they may not have the same values that they once had 250 years ago.”
Edwards said the effort would ultimately have to go to a referendum vote.
