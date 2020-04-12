Layoff leads to new career path

CUMBERLAND — When life gives you a lemon, make lemonade.
That is exactly what former Verso Corp. employee Patrick Riley has done. After working at the Luke paper mill for 30 years, Riley lost his job in June 2019 when the plant closed. The shutdown ended a 131-year run of paper production at Luke and put nearly 700 people out of work.
Riley decided to turn the negative into a positive by utilizing federal retraining dollars to go back to school. Rather than seek additional training in factory-related work, he decided to follow his passion and obtain certification in the music business.
He enrolled in online course work at the Berklee School of Music. Headquartered in Boston, Berklee, established in 1945, is the world’s largest private college of contemporary music. It began offering course work via the internet in 2002.
“I’ve always loved music,” said Riley, 56. “If there ever was a time I was going to do it, it was now.”
Displaced workers from the Luke mill were eligible for federal benefits under the Trade Adjustment Act administered by the U.S. Department of Labor. Under that program, an employee who lost their job due to global trade pressure could receive monetary benefits equal to their unemployment insurance, as long as they enrolled in a full-time job training program. The TAA would extend unemployment benefits — which normally ends after 26 weeks — and cover the displaced worker’s tuition for a period of two years.
About 70 former Verso workers have utilized the program to take machinist courses at Allegany College of Maryland.
But Riley, who lives in the Deep Creek Lake area, decided to go in a different direction.
“I don’t play an instrument and I’m not a musician,” Riley, who worked in the chemistry department at Verso, said. “I’ve just always had a fascination with music and have met a ton of musicians. I take touring bands in and let them stay at my house. I cook for them. I’m a hospitable person and enjoy the music business.”
Riley’s fascination with the industry grew exponentially when the DelFest music festival arrived in Allegany County.
“I started going to DelFest with the second year,” said Riley of the festival held each Memorial Day weekend at the county fairgrounds. “I got to know everyone. I cook for them. I love DelFest. It’s had a lot to do with me getting to know people and getting to know more about the business side.”
This year’s DelFest, the 13th, is in limbo because of the coronavirus. Event organizers said the festival won’t be held Memorial Day weekend and options are being explored to reschedule the event.
Riley said he almost didn’t make it into Berklee.
“My unemployment was getting close to running out,” Riley said. “I had to convince (the TAA) to allow me to take the classes. The TAA didn’t want me to take it. They usually encourage welding and things. I didn’t want to go back to factory work. I had to push. But, I got some letters of recommendation and told them I would go and work full time wherever I needed to go.”
The TAA relented and Riley was approved.
He is pursuing an advanced professional certificate in music business. The program runs from January until September. His courses include publishing, music business, artist management, intro to digital cinematography, legal aspects, trends and strategies and creative entrepreneurship.
Riley hopes to work for an artist management company.
Riley, a father of four, is the son of William Riley and Rose Ann Riley and resides at Deep Creek Lake.
“I feel really fortunate to get this opportunity,” Riley said. “I loved working at the Luke mill and worked with a lot of great people who I am very grateful for. Many of us are pursuing new passions in life. It’s never too late to give it a go. I love music and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”
