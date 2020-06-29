Leads sought in arson of Cumberland vehicle

CUMBERLAND — State fire investigators are continuing to investigate a deliberately set fire Sunday that damaged a privately-owned vehicle at Murphys Lane.
The fire caused an estimated $3,000 in damages to a 2011 Jeep Liberty owned by Ricky Bennett, who discovered the blaze.
The fire marshal's office reported the 3:38 p.m. fire originated at the exterior of the vehicle while it was parked at 10814 Murphys Lane.
Anyone with information in the matter may contact the Western Region Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 301-766-3888.
