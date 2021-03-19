CUMBERLAND — Information is being sought from the public concerning vandalism that was discovered Thursday at Constitution Park, Cumberland Police said.
Numerous restroom windows were broken and playground equipment was removed and placed at other locations.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600. Anonymous calls may be placed to Allegany County Crime Solvers at 722-4300.
