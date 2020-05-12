Leads sought in riding mowers theft from Cumberland firm

CUMBERLAND — A reward of up to $1,500 is being offered in the investigation of the recent theft of two riding mowers and a trailer from the Western Maryland Outdoor Power along the Canal Parkway, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Two Cub Cadet zero-turn riding mowers and a utility trailer were reportedly stolen April 29 from the business located at 1619 Garden View Drive. The combined value of the stolen items was estimated at $20,000.
Police said the trailer was subsequently recovered from an unspecified location in Mineral County.
Anyone with information is the case may contact the C3I Unit at 301-777-0326; Cumberland Police at 777-1600 or the Allegany and Mineral County Crime Solvers at 877-722-4307.
