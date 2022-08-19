CUMBERLAND — Information is being sought to identify the person who set fire to a rear deck of a property at 25 Virginia Ave. early Friday.
The Cumberland Fire Department doused the fire, which was discovered at 12:19 a.m. at the Kimberly Chavez property.
Investigators determined the incident was an act of arson.
The property loss was estimated at $500.
Anyone having information about the fire is asked to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Western Region Office at 301-766-3888.
