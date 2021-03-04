LONACONING — Legendary pitcher Lefty Grove’s birthday is Saturday, and the memorial in his honor continues to evolve.
Last summer, First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union contributed to the placement of a replica scoreboard in the park dedicated to the Lonaconing native who was born in 1900.
Now, Bucky Schriver, chairman of the park, wants to put up a plaque explaining the scoreboard’s significance.
“We want to get a little sign in the park because there’s historical significance to it people might miss,” Schriver said Thursday.
The scoreboard is a replica of the first electronic scoreboard in baseball history, which came into use in 1934.
“That scoreboard is a replica of the scoreboard in Fenway Park,” Schriver said.
The boxscore on the board is from a game Grove pitched against the Yankees on Aug. 3, 1933, where he became the first person to shut out the Golden Age Pinstrippers in 308 games.
Grove took on giants of the game and left them looking, striking out Babe Ruth three times and Lou Gehrig twice.
