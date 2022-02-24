ANNAPOLIS — Schools across the state are experiencing “a crisis with unprecedented” staffing shortages, unmanageable workloads and climbing levels of burnout, according to the Maryland State Education Association.
The group says the problems are further compounded because Maryland is one of nine states where it is illegal for educators to discuss class size at the bargaining table.
At a virtual press conference Thursday, MSEA President Cheryl Bost, elected and education officials discussed legislative efforts to combat the problems.
“Staffing shortages are evident in every job category, in every school district and in every corner of Maryland,” Bost said. “It’s harder for students to get the individual attention and help that they need.”
She also talked of difficulties to retain and recruit educators “in all job types.”
According to a recent MSEA poll, 96% of Maryland educators say staffing shortages are a serious or very serious concern.
Shortages, increased workload and unreasonable demands have been brewing for years, Bost said.
“But like so many things, the pandemic exacerbated the situation,” she said.
Del. Jazz Lewis (D-Prince George’s), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, sponsors a bill that would give Maryland educators a voice in their class sizes.
MSEA’s survey found that 61% of Maryland educators said they would be somewhat or much more likely to stay in the profession if class sizes could be lowered.
“We are forcing teachers into impossible situations,” Lewis said and added that lowered classroom sizes would help ease much of the professional stress responsible for the high turnover of educators.
“Smaller classes help teachers and students and families,” Lewis said.
Sen. Craig Zucker (D-Montgomery), chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, sponsors a bill that would give education support professionals a $500 bonus in fiscal 2023 and 2024, and establish a workgroup to examine ways to raise their wages long term.
More than half of education support professionals working full time earn less than $35,000, according to MSEA.
SEIU 500 President Pia Morrison said low pay is a long-standing problem for education support professionals.
“Support staff are essential to the school day, but for far too long they have not gotten the respect nor the recognition that they so richly deserve,” she said. “The median weekly wage for food service workers is $331, $493 for school bus drivers, and $507 for para-educators.”
Local reactions
Allegany County Education Association President Kimberly E. Sloane said local educators were among the first in the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and were willing to return to in-person instruction, which they have sustained.
“Understanding the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic over the past two years, our ACEA educators have been dedicated,” she said via email. “Not only have they done everything that was demanded of them, but have continually gone above and beyond.”
ACEA educators have constantly adapted to various modes of instruction including virtual and in-person concurrently, had “mounds of additional record keeping to complete,” Sloane said.
Additionally, educators face ongoing class coverage and substitute teacher shortages, and an increase in student service needs with no additional staffing, “all further compounded by the learning gaps which were a result of the early stage of the pandemic and the fact that they have been on the front lines of exposure every school day,” she said.
While the workload has increased, educators have had “no additional work time to address all of this,” Sloane said.
“ACEA has been working collaboratively with (Allegany County Public Schools) to resolve the major issues, and while some have been addressed, there are many more that remain,” she said.
Evidence of the impact on educators became apparent in a November ACEA member survey that showed more than 60% of participants rated their mental health at five or below on a scale of one — extremely poor, to 10 — extremely good.
“Since that time, reports are that it is only getting worse,” Sloane said. “Unfortunately, a few of our young educators have recently left the classroom, and several of our experienced ones are contemplating it as well. This is significant in and of itself, but even more so given the diminishing pool of available candidates to replace them.”
ACEA supports the proposed legislative bills, she said.
“There is no other profession that is expected to serve 28-32 (some other areas in the state report 40 students in some classes) people at the same time, yet meet the individual needs of each while doing so,” Sloane said. “This number must then be multiplied by a factor of six each day, as all have either multiple classes, subjects and/or levels to prepare in addition.”
ACPS Public Information Officer Mia Cross said the school system will have 38 open teaching positions at the end of this school year that have not yet been filled with a permanent employee.
“Twenty-six of these are currently being filled with a long-term substitute, and 12 are anticipated retirees and resignations already completed,” she said via email.
“These numbers are in line with the number of positions we have to fill annually, and we will begin to address filling (and) interviewing for open positions beginning in March,” Cross said.
Garrett County Board of Education President Tom Woods said GCPS knows “very well the importance of all support staff” in all of the jurisdiction’s schools.
“As a life-long educator I worked my entire career in concert with instructional assistants, food service personnel, custodial and maintenance employees to deliver the quality education expected in Garrett County,” he said via email. “With that in mind, the superintendent and elected board strive through each negotiation cycle and budgetary analysis the opportunity to reward the support staff. Additional financial help provided by the state will enhance those goals.”
GCPS Superintendent Barbara L. Baker said the school system’s employees “care deeply” about academic, social and emotional needs of every student.
“I believe that it is because of this commitment to students that our educators and all those who support learning can feel overwhelmed during the best of times,” she said via email. “Add to that all of the responsibilities to help students recover from the effects of the pandemic and it is no wonder they report a feeling of burnout.”
Many years ago, GCPS worked with various bargaining groups to create a workload committee,” Baker said.
“The committee chairpersons meet with representatives and report to me about their workload concerns,” she said. “We then work to address those concerns when they are presented.”
As far as staffing shortages, GCPS is not immune to trends occurring throughout the nation, Baker said.
“However, we have been very fortunate to have had excellent candidates for most open positions over the last couple of years,” she said. “Our human resources department works tirelessly to recruit people to fill these positions and to develop a pool of candidates who can step in when openings occur. In addition, we have forged a great partnership with Frostburg State University to not only place interns in our schools but also to promote the educational profession through a program that seeks non-traditional candidates who may be interested in teaching.”
While other districts in Maryland have many unfilled positions, “GCPS has but a few at the present time,” Baker said.
