KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County’s state elected officials will host two town halls on Thursday evening.
Dels. Gary Howell and Rick Hillenbrand, who represent the 87th and 88th House districts, respectively, will join Sens. Randy Smith and Jay Taylor of the state’s 14th senatorial district for the town halls. The first will be held at the Carpendale Town Hall from 5-6 p.m., and the second at the Mineral County Courthouse in Keyser from 7-8 p.m.
Howell serves as speaker pro tempore of the state House of Delegates. Hillenbrand and Taylor were recently elected to office.
Howell said that while the town halls used to be held regularly, they’ve been precluded from doing so by COVID-19 for the last few years.
Howell encouraged residents to come and voice their opinions.
“We want to hear what you would like to see the legislature do in the upcoming session,” he said. “This is more about us listening to them than giving them any information, because we don’t have much to give yet.”
