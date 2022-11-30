Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High around 55F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.