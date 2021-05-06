CUMBERLAND — A St. Mary's County motorist believed to be the at-fault driver in a multi-vehicle accident early Thursday on Greene Street was forcibly taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a Cumberland Police officer investigating the crash.
Anthony Dwayne Dyson Jr., 24, of Lexington Park, was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering and related charges.
He also was charged with driving under the influence and operating an uninsured vehicle. In addition, he was served an arrest warrant previously issued by district court for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Following the arrest, Dyson was ordered jailed by a district court commissioner who set bond at $2,000. He was booked into the Allegany County Detention Center shortly after 6 a.m., pending bail review by a district court judge.
No injuries were reported in the crash or to any officers at the scene or at the city police station where Dyson allegedly continued to resist arrest and assaulted officers.
The crash reportedly took place in the 100 block of Greene Street where Dyson reportedly became argumentative with police and repeatedly struck one of the officers in the face.
