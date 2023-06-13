Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 9:49 pm
CUMBERLAND — North Liberty Street will be closed between Frederick Street and Pershing Street on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Water line work may cause interruptions in service but water will be restored as soon as possible.
