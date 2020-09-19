Libraries offer sidewalk service

CUMBERLAND — Danielle Moore took home quite a haul from the South Cumberland Library last week — four brown grocery bags full of art books and graphic novels and illustrated children’s books for her 9-year-old daughter, Ella.
She borrowed, on a single day, probably 50 pounds of books.
Hundreds of dollars’ worth of books.
It took Moore three trips to get them from the sidewalk outside the Seymour Street library to her car about 20 feet away.
But the effort was definitely worth it.
It didn’t cost her a cent.
“I get basically the expensive books that you can’t afford to buy — books about art, plants,” said Moore, who works — wait for it — at The Book Center in downtown Cumberland. “That’s how big of a book person I am.
“I couldn’t live without my library,” Moore said. “It’s a necessity.”
Though the doors of Allegany County’s six libraries remain closed to the public due to concerns about COVID-19, many services remain available. Checking out books and DVDs during sidewalk service is just one of them.
The local library system offers online databases for research, live online tutoring for children and adults, job search resources, online magazines, downloadable E-books and audio books, and free access to popular web sites such as Ancestry.com and Mango Languages.
All you need is a library card.
During September, the American Library Association’s national Library Card Sign-up month, and throughout the fall, local library administrators hope to boost the number of active library users significantly, even while doors are closed. According to library statistics, 8,643 Allegany County library-card-holders have used the library’s services in the last year.
“We want to help the community discover, or rediscover, the library,” said Ashley Swinford, director of marketing and outreach. “Students and other new users can explore the resources they can use to help them succeed. Those that haven’t been to the library in years can learn about all the new services and resources of our modern library.”
Registering for a library card — or getting a replacement card — is easier than ever now that the library is offering online registration. Since the service started in March, more than 300 people have signed up.
“It was super easy,” said Christine Petro, of Brooklyn, New York, who got a card while living with her parents in Frostburg for four months over the spring and summer.
“There was a book I wanted to read — I think it was called “Black Faces, White Spaces,” Petro said. “Normally, I would have gotten a book at the public library in Brooklyn, which is great, but everything was shut down because of COVID. So I found out about this. The process was so easy, and I was able to download the book the same day.”
Digital downloads up
Not surprisingly, an increasing number of library users, like Petro, have been downloading eBooks and audio books since the COVID shutdowns.
The number of digital downloads of books and movies was 4,565 in April, up from 3,467 in March, an increase of 32 percent. Overall, online circulation in Allegany County is up 42 percent from pre-COVID months, Swinford said.
ACLS offers three apps to download digital material — Overdrive, or Libby, for audio and eBooks, Hoopla, for audio, eBooks, and movies, and Kanopy, a movie streaming service.
“When the state of emergency forced many businesses to close in March people were searching for ways to pass the time and escape the stress of the pandemic,” she said. “Many people in the community discovered the library’s digital resources for the first time and were thrilled to be able to download eBooks and stream movies without leaving their house.”
Cumberland resident Julie Courtney downloaded her first audio book from Hoopla over the summer, listening to Stephanie Dray’s “My Dear Hamilton,” which was 23 hours long. Downloaded material automatically returns after the checkout period has ended.
“I thought it was excellent,” said Courtney, who decided to try audio books herself after picking out audio books for her elderly father-in-law.
“I’ve discovered with my schedule that sitting down to read isn’t something I usually have time for,” said Courtney, whose family didn’t have television when she grew up in Ohio. The children went to the library once a week instead.
“With the audio downloads, I can listen in the car on trips, or on a walk. Or even outside looking at the flowers I can set my phone down and listen. I’ve read more so far this year than all of last year.”
LaVale resident Cheryl Gilton has been using her library card to access Ancestry.com, available for free to card-holders on the ACLS website.
“I’ve just been trying to research my family,” Gilton said. “It’s been really nice to have it available online. It’s occupied me during the quarantine.”
Moore and her family discovered Kanopy during the COVID shutdown, after they’d run out of books to read.
“It’s really awesome,” Moore said. Eleven-year-old Ella particularly enjoyed the videos of favorite children’s books.
“We watched a bunch of earth and space ones, some about plants, some around-the-world ones. We watched “The Amazing Adventures of Martello the Cat,” and “The Stone Soup Book.”
Other digital resources, such as Brainfuse and Bookflix, are targeted specifically for students. And whether they know it or not, pretty much every public school-age child in Allegany County already has a library card, or at least a version of one.
Providing student access
For the fourth year, ACLS has partnered with the Allegany Board of Education, Bishop Walsh School and Calvary Christian Academy to register every K-12 student for a STAR Card. The student card allows each child to check out up to three books, as well as access online tutoring, databases, and homework help. Kanopy is accessible to STAR Card holders, but Hoopla and other movie services are not.
“We wanted to remove any potential barrier for students to take advantage of the vast array of resources our library system has to offer,” said John Taube, ACLS director.
Bel Air Elementary School teacher and media specialist Kim Beckman does a lesson every year with fourth- and fifth-grade students about the public library and online resources. At Parkside Elementary School in Lavale, teacher and media specialist Adrienne Brauer encourages students to use their STAR cards.
Both Beckman and Brauer have been public library users since childhood.
“I love to be able to sit at home and look for articles and use the databases to complete college assignments,” said Beckman, who remembers going regularly to the library in Cleveland, Ohio, with her mother and sisters when she was 5 years old. “For pleasure, I can download an eBook. The library has something for everyone.”
Brauer and her family get DVDs and books at the library.
“In March we talked a couple of times about how we would have stocked up if we knew the libraries would close down,” said Brauer, who has children ages 9, 11, 19, and 21. “Our youngest daughter ordered three “Ramona” books from eBay in desperation” before sidewalk service started in July.
Besides STAR Cards, children can register for a First Card (ages 0 to 5) or youth card (ages 6 to 15), which have broader privileges.
All five members of the Gaughan family have library cards, including Patricia and Christopher’s three children, ages 8, 9, and 12.
And all five family members use them.
Constantly.
“I homeschool the kids,” said Patricia Gaughan, who visits the South Cumberland Library at least once a week to pick up dozens of books, many sent to Allegany County branches from libraries across Maryland.
Recent lessons for the Gaughan children included world geography, with books on China, Japan and Vietnam, as well as human anatomy.
“Honestly, it saves a lot of money,” Gaughan said. “If I had to buy all those books I couldn’t do it. I do buy some, like the curriculum books, but pretty much everything I need I can get at the library.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.