Library system presents Story Time in Park

LONACONING — Trinity and Adelynn Evans were hungry.
Sitting on a blanket at Furnace Park on July 14, the sisters, ages 7 and 6, were hungry for stories.
And for community.
And for S’mores.
The girls, who are regulars at the Allegany County Library System’s Story Times — normally held weekly at each of the library’s six branches — were among more than 50 people who gathered under the trees for Story Time in the Park.
ACLS launched the outdoor program on June 25, more than three months after closing library buildings to the public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s great to see some familiar faces, some people we haven’t seen in a really long time,” ACLS programming specialist Stacy Winters told the Furnace Park crowd. “We definitely appreciate the way y’all are spread out and social distancing. We’ll take off our masks when we’re reading so you guys can hear us better. But then we’ll put them on when we’re done reading.”
Three months is a long time to go without Story Time, as evidenced by huge turnouts at each of the six outdoor events held so far.
More than 80 people brought blankets and lawn chairs to Constitution Park in Cumberland, and another 80 attended at Holly Fields in LaVale, said programming specialist Kate Metzger. Even at tiny Westernport’s Creekside Park, close to 40 people showed up.
“Everybody’s been doing a great job of social distancing, bringing their masks,” Metzger said. “But they still get that sense of togetherness. Especially the kids are so excited to be able to come do something. Kids are missing a sense of community. They’ve been so isolated.
“And for us, it’s been very lonely not getting to see our kids.”
At Furnace Park, the long Story Time hiatus didn’t seem to affect the children’s enthusiasm. When it was time to stand up and sing the “hello” song, pretty much everyone knew the words by heart.
“Are you guys ready to get some wiggles out?” Winters said, leading the group in song and dance.
“We clap and sing hello, we clap and sing hello, with our friends at Story Time we clap and sing hello,” they sang.
Then the children — and some of the adults — stomped hello, jumped hello, spun hello, and wiggled hello before sitting down to hear Winters, Metzger and programming specialist Misty Humbertson read stories about camping.
In the first, “Monster and Mouse Go Camping,” by Deborah Underwood, monster accidentally eats the pair’s sleeping bags and tent.
“Does anybody here like to go camping?” Winters asked.
“Yup!” Trinity Evans said. “We had a sleepover at my friend’s house. We roasted marshmallows, and we set it on their hammock.”
“Oh, that’s my favorite,” Winters said. “I love S’mores…How many S’mores do you like to eat?”
“I could eat a thousand,” Trinity said.
Trinity and Adelynn, who live in Barton, have been longing to get back to Story Time, their dad, Robert Evans, said.
“We really miss everybody,” he said. “We’re going to try to get to the other ones in Lonaconing and Westernport. I mean, if it was up to them, they’d go to every one.”
Although library buildings remain closed to the public, online services are available, and other in-person activities are gradually being added. Sidewalk service started July 15, and Story Time in the Park continues Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at rotating locations through Aug. 6.
Children who attend can pick out a free book, with titles ranging from easy reads such as Mo Willems’ “I Will Surprise My Friend,” and Don Freeman’s “Corduroy,” to middle readers like E.L. Konigsburg’s “From the Mixed-up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler.”
Bel Air resident Mary Skipper said the outdoor library events have been a godsend for her family this summer. At Furnace Park, she sat directly on the grass with her grandson, 4-year-old Karrell Monroe. Her daughter, 21-year-old Anisha Skipper, stood nearby.
“We’re trying to find activities, get out and about and do something,” Skipper said. “Because they’re bored senseless. He loves reading. So what better thing?”
