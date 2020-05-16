CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System will take a slow approach to reopening its branches, ensuring they are equipped with necessary supplies and procedures to ensure the health and safety of library patrons and staff.
Libraries are included in Stage One of Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan.
The library Board of Trustees adopted its own, six-phase reopening plan during a Tuesday meeting.
“The Board’s primary motivation in adopting this plan is maintaining the safety of library patrons and staff while finding ways to provide necessary services that the library is uniquely positioned to perform,” said Library Director John Taube.
The plan is based on the planning and guidelines from the Allegany County Health Department, state of Maryland, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other library systems in the region.
“Our staff have been yearning to come back to work and see their friends and neighbors and find new ways to provide the important services the community has come to know and love,” Taube said.
Similar to the state’s Road to Recovery plan, the library’s plan will progress with the safety and health guidelines set by the state and ongoing assessments of library staffing, facilities, resources and supplies.
The first phase is already in motion and involves the deep cleaning and disinfecting of library facilities. Cleaning services at all the libraries have increased and have been occurring throughout the closure.
The next step in the phase will be to provide telephone reference, which will begin May 18. The service will offer reference and customer service via telephone from trained library staff and will be available Monday through Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. by calling 240-609-5055.
In subsequent phases of the plan, the library system will reopen bookdrops, establish a curbside pickup service, add additional online events and eventually reopen to the public.
The LaVale Library will not reopen because a renovation and expansion project is scheduled to begin there this summer. News and updates on the renovation as well as the reopening plans will be announced on the library’s website, social media channels and in the local media outlets.
