LAVALE, Md. — At 92 years of age, most folks would likely choose to slow down and enjoy the fruits of a long life of labors. Patrick Goss, instead, chooses to continue his lifetime of service.
In between helping folks Friday select and net their Christmas trees to take home during the Lions Club’s annual sale at Lions Field, Goss reflected on both his military and community service. He said he’s lived “a wonderful life.”
When he was still a student in 1949, “just about every boy in our class was in the naval reserves or the Marine reserves,” he said. Having wanted to be a Marine since he was a young boy, Goss chose to join the latter.
“During the Second World War, I had three brothers in the service, and I wanted also to be in the military,” Goss said.
After he joined, Goss said, “everything happened so fast.” He went for two weeks of basic training at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina in 1949, and then again in 1950. Shortly after his two weeks wrapped up in 1950 his unit was activated and he was set to deploy.
On July 31, 1950, Goss was one of nine or 10 Cumberland Marines to march through the city.
“We left the depot, marched downtown, and came back up to the railroad station. My mom was there waiting to bid me goodbye,” Goss recalledd. “I told her ‘Mom, I don’t know where this Korea is, but I won’t be gone a couple weeks and then I’ll be back.’ It was almost two years before I got back.”
They first returned to Camp Lejeune before being sent to Camp Pendleton in California, Goss said.
“We didn’t have any basic training, the hundreds of us kids that went over there, outside of basic training at Lejeune,” Goss said. “At Camp Pendleton, they put me in a machine gun platoon and I’d never seen a machine gun before.”
Shortly thereafter, Goss traveled to Japan and then Korea, landing first at Inchon. He and his unit fought across North and South Korea, including at the 38th Parallel and the Chosin Reservoir.
At the reservoir, Goss recalled, “there were thousands of enemy troops coming at us. They wanted to annihilate us. They didn’t want to just capture us, they wanted to kill us all.”
Aircraft kept the American troops somewhat safer in the daytime, said Goss, but nights were “hectic.”
At one point, Goss said he badly injured his knee and was sent to Japan for surgery. Falling and hitting it, he said, “was the best thing that ever happened to me.”
“I thought for sure I was gonna go back to Korea. I just had that feeling, but a draft came along and my name was called to go to the Philippines,” Goss said. He served in the Philippines for eight months before he returned to the United States, where he finished his term of service and was discharged.
Two of the local men he deployed with never returned home. He commemorates them today with grave markers and a flagpole in his backyard.
“It was something else, but I lived through it,” Goss said. “Thank God for that. He brought me home.”
When he returned to Cumberland, he got a job digging ditches for a gas company, “which I was tickled to death to get,” he said.
“I worked for 35 wonderful years with them,” Goss said. “I had a lot of good jobs, turned down a lot of good jobs, and retired when I was 55 years of age.”
After he returned home, Goss also wed his wife Ethel, a “beautiful girl” whom he’d dated in high school, lost touch with and reconnected with following his military service. They later adopted their son, Doug. Goss said he and his family also enjoy a close bond with a young woman they housed 20 years or so ago while she attended Allegany College of Maryland.
Goss joined the Lions Club in 2006, and is also a member of the Ali Ghan Shrine Club. He’s also a lifelong fan of Fort Hill High School football, and traveled with his extended family to the state championship in Annapolis on Saturday to see his favorite team win the title.
He said he joined the Lions Club because he wanted “to help others.”
“There’s always a need out there for somebody that needs help. I consider that one of my marks in life,” Goss said.
He chooses to keep volunteering, because “it’s a lot of fun,” and he enjoys the folks with whom he works.
Recently, Doug Goss has helped his dad construct a timeline of his military service. Doug Goss said he’d heard some stories before,but some of what his dad shared was new to him. Hearing his dad’s recollections is “amazing.”
“It’s amazing the details that he remembers,” said Doug Goss. “He remembers the exact streets, and I’m thinking ‘I can’t remember what I had for dinner.’”
“I’ve led a wonderful life. It really couldn’t be better,” Patrick Goss said.
