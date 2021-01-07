KEYSER, W.Va. — The first doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Mineral County school system employees were administered Thursday morning — an effort that came together quickly, but well, school officials said.
John Wilson, who in his role as safety coordinator for the school system is managing the vaccine rollout, said he was notified Tuesday from the West Virginia Department of Education that they’d receive vaccines for staff and teachers older than 50. Wilson said the successful operation Thursday at Keyser High School was bolstered by his ability to “gather a really capable group at the last minute.”
Wilson said he began planning as soon as he received word, and while he and the team he chose met virtually Wednesday, “really, it all came together at 7 o’clock this morning” when they arrived an hour ahead of the first scheduled vaccine appointment. About 150 appointments were scheduled throughout the day.
Wilson said the school system worked in conjunction with pharmacist Chris Iames and his staff from Med-a-Save Pharmacy in Keyser to distribute the shots.
Iames said Thursday’s clinic was the third they’ve handled, previously administering the vaccine to their own staff, as well as county health care workers.
“We’ve not had any issues with it, so I’ve actually been very happy,” Iames said.
By late morning Thursday, Wilson said they’d not yet experienced any real hiccups in the process.
“I would say I’m stunned, but I’m not because I knew it was a good team,” Wilson said. “I’ve got to tell you, education is my second career. And I’m impressed with the dedication of the group, specifically since COVID. The teams that I’ve been on, everybody is willing to give, give, give, give whatever you need.
“I’ve been so impressed with the people that I’ve worked with. The degree to which that is the center of everything they do, the time they spend, the effort they put forth, is for the kids, when it boils down. The work they do is for the kids.”
Upon entering the school near the auditorium, everyone coming in was digitally scanned for their temperature before proceeding to the cafeteria to get triaged for their shots. The assembled team saw school workers at spread-out tables, and after receiving the vaccine, employees were asked to wait at tables toward the back of the room.
Between patients, school nurse Mindy Liller explained that while most folks receive their shot with no problem, they’re asked to stay for 15 minutes — 30 or more in the event of underlying health concerns — to make sure they don’t have a reaction. Adverse reactions, Liller said, tend to happen within the first hour, “but that first 15 minutes is the most critical time.”
“We have had some people with some headaches, but it seems as if everybody is flowing through pretty well and tolerating the vaccine generally well,” Liller said.
She’d distributed around 35 doses of the Moderna vaccine at that point, she said.
“It’s gone very well,” she said. “Nobody screamed, and it was painless, for the most part.”
While she administered her shot, Liller advised Frankfort Intermediate School third-grade teacher Lorrinda Rizer to “hold your arm down like Jell-O.” Rizer ribbed the nurse a little as she waited, and after it was all over said how quick and easy the experience was.
“Well, that didn’t even hurt,” Rizer said.
Rizer, who is approaching retirement, said she’s anxious to get back in the classroom with her students. She hopes the vaccine helps get her there more quickly.
“I want to get back to school,” Rizer said. “These kids, I just worry about them. I’ve really struggled over retiring. But you know, at my age, I’ve got to retire. I virtual with them, you know, and talk to them that way. But it’s not the same.”
Iames said he hopes that by sharing the vaccination process with the media, it eases any discomfort that folks who are hesitant about receiving the shot may have.
“I want people to see that progress is being made and there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Iames said.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft credited Wilson and the rest of the team for a job well done.
“You’d never know they had less than 48 hours to put it all together,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.