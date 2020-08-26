Lightning possible cause of Eckhart Mines garage fire

A garage fire at this home in the 11000 block of Parkersburg Road on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, destroyed the structure and a vehicle inside. Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department directed the fire operation that brought units to the scene from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said a lightning strike may have sparked the 11:45 a.m. blaze.

 Steve Bittner/Times-News

ECKHART MINES — Tuesday's fire that destroyed a privately-owned garage on Parkersburg Road may have been caused by a lightning strike, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

It was just before noon Tuesday when the owner, David W. Sines, discovered the fire at the rear of his garage located at 10206 Parkersburg Road.

Thirty-five volunteer firefighters responded to the blaze that was under the direction of the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in the 11:45 a.m. fire that caused a loss estimated at $4,000 to the concrete block building with wooden addition and $2,000 in contents, investigators said.

The fire originated in the rear of the building. Thunderstorms passed through the Frostburg area a short time before the fire was discovered.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you