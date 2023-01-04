LAVALE — An 82-year-old Navy veteran retired Wednesday from the LaVale Walmart with a hefty check in hand thanks to a local businessman and a video that went viral.
Walter S. “Butch” Marion was presented with a check for $108,682 in the Walmart parking lot as friends, family, members of the media and the Cumberland Civil Air Patrol Color Guard looked on.
"I feel like everything ain't real," Marion said after the presentation. "I'm so overwhelmed ... really I can't find words to say."
The money was raised after Rory McCarty, who owns a Bug Boys franchise in Ridgeley, West Virginia, posted a TikTok video of Marion and set up a GoFundMe account online to help him retire. The video went viral and donations poured in.
The process began Dec. 15 after a chance encounter.
McCarty, who posts bug infestation videos to TikTok, saw a video of an elderly woman in another part of the United States who received a large check from a TikTok video linked to a GoFundMe page and was inspired to help someone locally.
He said he was purchasing batteries when he spotted Marion at register No. 4.
"He came through my line," said Marion. "We got to talking and he got over onto this subject of a video. And when he was leaving he looked at me said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if something like that could happen to you?' Then he started to leave and he turned around and winked."
"I didn't do anything extraordinary," said McCarty. "I shot a quick video and it took me a minute to post it and couple minutes to set up the GoFundMe account. The rest was the people. In about eight or nine hours, the thing went viral."
"It's like a dream what happened," Marion said.
"People around the world were the real heroes," McCarty said. "They are the ones that donated and they shared it and shared it. There were 5,100 donors from literally around the world, the U.S., every country you could think of. There were donations from Brazil, Ireland, Italy, Sweden.
"When you see a man like this who fought for his country and not just that ... he has done so many selfless acts throughout his life. The good Lord just done him right."
Born in 1941 in Cumberland, Marion entered the Navy and served nine years. He was on a lead destroyer during the Bay of Pigs and Cuban blockade. He also spent time in Vietnam.
“When I got out I tried to get a job in Cumberland in 1968 and no one was hiring,” said Marion. “Everything was shutting down, so I got a job in Pontiac, Michigan, where I worked for General Motors for 26 years."
After GM, Marion worked for Honeywell Corp. in Panama City, Florida, for 15 years before taking the job at Walmart where he has worked the last 16 years.
Marion's wife had been married previously and had two daughters. Marion took the children in and then took care of his wife and his wife's first husband when they both were stricken with terminal cancer.
“That’s what you do,” said Marion. “I quit my job and took care of both of them to the end."
Marion recently went through a difficult breakup before Thanksgiving with a long-term lady friend.
"He went through a rough patch about a month ago so this took his attention from all of that," said Randy Slayton, a close friend of Marion who attended the event. "It's helping him get through it. It's been awesome. I'm glad he doesn't have to work anymore. He can retire and go enjoy himself. He can go visit his daughters down in Florida."
"I just thank everybody," said Marion. "It's hard to believe."
Marion retired after his shift Wednesday. "I'm going to pay off my bills," he said. "Then I plan on visiting my kids and grandkids in Florida. Otherwise, you'll find me on the river bank fishing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.