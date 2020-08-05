Lions Center nursing home sold to Barton Health Care

CUMBERLAND — The Lions Center for Rehabilitation and Extended Care Inc. was officially sold Friday to the entity planning to construct a nursing care complex along U.S. Route 220 in Rawlings.
Barton Health Care Management Inc., with an ownership group consisting of Dave Weimer, Jeff Metz and Troy Raines, purchased the facility. As part of the transaction, the Lions Center will be known as Hearthstone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
“On Friday, the Lions nursing home was sold to Barton Health Care group,” said Ed Crossland, a Lions Center board member. “The board through the years has exhausted all of its ability to try to obtain the money necessary to rehabilitate the current facility or build a new one.”
Built in 1969, the 101-bed Lions Center is located on Haystack Mountain at 901 Seton Drive, behind the new Allegany High School.
“The nursing home industry has chained to such a large extent that the ability of a smaller, independent nonprofit nursing home to obtain the financing and service the debt to maintain the facility has become cost prohibitive,” Crossland said.
It was announced in the fall of 2019 that Weimer, Metz and Raines would partner to construct a new complex for seniors on Route 220. The facility is expected to include independent living apartments and cottages, a 101-bed skilled nursing center and an assisted living facility that will accommodate 40 to 60 residents.
Allegany County officials have been working with Barton Health Care to transfer land — formerly planned for inclusion in the Cumberland Chase residential development — to the new entity. The project is currently in the design phase.
Raines said the center on Haystack Mountain will continue to operate until the new facility is constructed. He said current employees will have jobs at the new location.
“We agreed to accept all of the employees into the new ownership,” he said. “We are very pleased and looking forward to this opportunity.”
Raines said he expects to open at the new complex “no later than 2023.”
“It’s coming along and taking shape,” said Raines. “We still have a lot of hard work in front of us. But we have a good group and lot of good working relationships and we are looking forward to working together.
“We want to make sure the elderly of Allegany County are taken care of. The residents deserve to have something like this. The current building is over 50 years old. It is taking a lot of effort to maintain it properly. We look forward to having a new building out there as part of a larger overall community. I think it will allow us to better move into the future with health care.”
