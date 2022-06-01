Garrett County State’s Attorney Lisa Thayer Welch announces her filing for reelection. Welch presented her paperwork to the Board of Elections in December, noting her intent to pursue another four-year term. “I want to continue to use my knowledge, experience and dedication to keep Garrett County safe.”
Welch has served Garrett County for 26 years. In that time, she has handled every kind of case and seen many changes in the criminal justice system. “In addition to reviewing all of the legislation and appellate case decisions that impact the criminal arena, I participate in training and education online on a regular basis. Over the years, I have attended week-long specialty sessions, mostly hosted by the National District Attorney’s Association, on topics that include child abuse, homicide, evidence for prosecutors and drug crimes,” Welch said.
Associated with her work, Welch is the chair of the Drug Free Communities Coalition and is the chair of the Child Fatality Review Team. She is also on the Opioid Intervention Team, the Overdose Fatality Review Team and the Family Violence Coalition and the Sexual Assault Response Team. As a founding member of Stand Together Garrett County Against Drugs, Welch led a call to action with town hall meetings throughout the county.
Welch was appointed by the Garrett County Commissioners to the Local Government Justice Reinvestment Commission and is on the Peer Review Committee for the Attorney Grievance Commission. She is an adviser to the Southern High School Mock Trial Team and is the secretary of the Garrett County Bar Association.
Over 20 years ago, Welch sent a letter to then director of the Garrett County Department of Social Services Robert Shaffer, noting the need for a Child Advocacy Center in the county to combine the resources of those who respond to child maltreatment. That request became a reality in 2010. Partnering the State’s Attorney’s Office with the GCDSS, law enforcement, the medical community and the mental health community, the CAC members work for the best outcomes for children suffering from maltreatment or neglect. The CAC is currently in the process of its next accreditation review.
Following the successful prosecution of Megan Shaffer for the 2017 murder of Alexander Stevens at Big Savage, Welch has been asked to speak on the intricacies of the case. She presented the case to the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association at the 2021 annual meeting as the keynote speaker.
Welch often attends the meetings of local organizations to speak on topics of interest, including drug crimes, domestic violence, fraud, criminal sentencing and the CAC.
In the community, Welch currently serves as the chair of the Garrett County Commission for Women; the secretary of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club; an associate member of Detachment 1234 of the Marine Corps League; a member and past officer of the AAUW-Garrett Branch; and is a 20-year member of the American Legion Post 71 Auxiliary. She regularly volunteers with Hospice of Garrett County and at the Art & Wine Festival. She is a registered volunteer with the Garrett Hoofprints 4-H Club and mans the box office for most performances of the Garrett Lakes Arts Festival.
“I believe it is crucial for the county’s prosecutor to be among the citizens to hear their concerns. This is a 24/7 job, and I have always been available to respond to serious and fatal events, to consult with law enforcement officers as they respond to and investigate crimes in the community and to answer questions of my constituents. In addition to my desire to keep Garrett County among the safest places to live and work, I have a vested interest in the county’s future with my 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”
Welch lives outside of Oakland with her husband, Denver.
She invites anyone with questions or concerns to contact her at 301-501-1132.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.