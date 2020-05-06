Little Orleans man charged with violating probation

CUMBERLAND — A Little Orleans man is awaiting trial in district court after he was served an arrest warrant that was issued nearly two years ago, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Jack Leonard Fulbright Jr., 68, was served the court order charging him with violation of probation before he was granted pre-trial release on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
Police said the warrant was issued in July 2018 as the result of Fulbright's conviction on theft scheme and credit card fraud charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.