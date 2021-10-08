Editor’s note: The Cumberland Times-News and Allegany County Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Committee collaborated for this article as part of an ongoing series.
CUMBERLAND — More than 114 years have passed since Robert Hughes, 18, was lynched in Cumberland.
While newspaper articles at the time indicated he was accused of having killed a local police officer, recent research shows Hughes was identified by a different name, William Burns, and age than what was reported in a series of 1907 stories, which contained various other conflicting details.
Before a trial was held, shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 6, 1907, a large white mob abducted Hughes from a jail cell, tortured and killed him, and no one was ever held accountable.
On the anniversary of his death, Heidi Gardner, a local genealogist, historian and librarian, reflected on her research to uncover the truth surrounding Hughes, his life, and events that led to his murder.
“Research can be intense work, but the addition of the painful details of this case could make it unbearable,” she said via email.
Gardner’s work was highlighted at a state hearing Oct. 2 for Allegany County.
The event was the first of a series of Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission regional public hearings, and included testimony from descendants of Hughes, and Jesse Page, who was reportedly with Hughes at the time of his arrest.
“I can’t begin to imagine the pain of Black citizens when they read these narratives, and as difficult as it was for ACLTRC to deliver word of this lynching to Robert Hughes’ descendants, I have to say, it is what has made continuing the heavy work of uncovering the story possible for me personally,” she said.
“Knowing that a teenager, robbed of his adulthood and stolen from his family in this violent way has been returned to the ancestral memories for a family, who like so many others in our nation endured the disappearance and trauma of racial brutality, feels like a step forward not just for them, but for our local community,” Gardner said.
She also talked of her outlook for the community and how it can move forward to promote truth and healing.
“Without revealing the full measure of darkness that the families of a white mob in Allegany County created in 1907 and which reaches into 2021, our city cannot begin to experience fully the healing that is desperately needed to tend the wounds we inflicted on Black families,” Gardner said.
“Hope lives in the giant chasm between what the United States of America has often professed to be and what really is,” she said. “I feel like that is where the Black community has resided for too long and yet they have over generations nurtured this hope for all of us in the face of uncertainty, broken promises and racial violence.”
Clory Jackson is founder of the Brownsville Project and a co-lead of the Allegany County Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Committee.
“Working with a historian who understood how the African American perspective is often overlooked or discounted in the historical records was critical to uncovering more information about Robert Hughes,” she said via email.
“It was also critical that everyone working on ACLTRC was willing to spend time processing the information as it arose so that we could work through the negative emotions that can come up for everyone when we examine our past,” Jackson said.
“This allowed us to quickly move through points of friction and to be thoughtful about how to engage the community and the descendants in a way that provided closure and healing to a tragic moment in our history that has continued to haunt us,” she said.
“It was an honor to meet the descendants of Jesse Page and Robert Hughes and to facilitate an opportunity for them to tell their stories in a supportive public forum,” Jackson said.
“This work has helped me re-examine the patterns of racial terror my own family has experienced,” she said. “I’m now better able to process and connect the dots about what it has been like growing up as the sixth generation of my family in Allegany County.”
